Napa Schools for Climate Action co-leaders set to graduate after bringing change to Napa's cities

By deploying persistent emails, conversations and presentations about the ongoing impacts of climate change to Napa’s city councils over the past year, a group of Napa County’s high school students have played a large part in pushing Napa’s local governments to take climate action.

As a result, the city councils of Napa, Calistoga, American Canyon and St. Helena have, in turn, all passed resolutions declaring a climate emergency in recent months. The Yountville Town Council also recently passed a proclamation announcing the same thing.

And though the resolutions differ in their details, they all set a goal of net-zero climate pollution by 2030. The American Canyon and Calistoga City councils have taken a further step by banning the development of future gas stations.

These moves are thanks to the efforts of American Canyon High School senior Emily Bit and Napa High School senior Alisa Karesh, who’ve served as co-presidents of Napa Schools for Climate Action and spearheaded the group’s work since late 2020.

Both, set to graduate soon, are hoping Napa County will follow the lead of its cities.

Karesh said she first became aware of climate issues while growing up in Moscow, Russia and seeing various forms of pollution.

“I grew up in an industrial city, a very big city, so of course there were a lot of issues; there was smog and such things like that,” Karesh said. “I know distinctly, I think it was December of 2010 when there were underground fires. And the smoke and the smog together, it was crazy. We lived on the eighth floor, there was no AC and it was super-hot weather. It wasn’t a very good summer. I think we actually ended up going to the countryside to escape that.”

Karesh moved to Napa at age 10, she said, and the air was much cleaner than in Moscow. She started learning directly about climate change in sixth grade, but was really inspired to dive further into climate work after taking an AP Environmental Science class in 10th grade.

“I know it may sound a little bit cringey or cliché, but I fell in love with the subject — I absolutely loved it,” Karesh said. “I loved reading the textbook, the subject was everything to me, and I wanted to expand.”

Bit said she became aware of climate issues when she was young because her mother worked as a teacher at Ford Elementary School in Richmond, near the looming Chevron Refinery. Bit said she would often visit the school, and her mom told her about drills the students would go through to prepare in case something happened at the refinery.

“I think every Wednesday at 11 a.m. they’d hear the sirens and have to duck or close their doors,” Bit said. “It just seems like something apocalyptic that I would read in a dystopian novel. And it was honestly a little bit scary to me because I’d befriended her students and they’d tell me these stories.”

But the 2018 Camp Fire in Butte County — which almost completely destroyed the town of Paradise — convinced Bit to become directly involved in climate action work. She said she had a few friends who lived in Paradise at the time of the fire, and seeing how their homes had burned down, along with news coverage of the wildfires, convinced her she had to help with climate action.

“Just hearing about wildfires continuously on the news and how climate change is intertwined with it, it was something that I felt like I had a personal mission to help with climate action in my personal community,” Bit said.

Even before Bit and Karesh joined the group, Napa Schools for Climate Action — a local chapter of a country-wide coalition of high school students — was going strong. Local environmentalist Jim Wilson founded Napa Schools for Climate Action in 2018. Their first project, Wilson said, was to bring a climate emergency resolution to the Napa Valley Unified School District. And the NVUSD board passed that resolution in 2019.

“The students are acknowledging the truth and asking us to do the same," Wilson said, "and we have a moral obligation to take action.”

Bit and Karesh joined the group in the 2019-20 school year and took over as co-presidents in late 2020. Karesh said the two of them knew each other prior to the pandemic, but remote meetings that started up because of the pandemic gave them more opportunity to attend the meetings for Napa Schools for Climate Action, which previously were held at New Tech High School.

“When we switched to the online format, we really got to start participating and attending those meetings, and since then, it’s just been a wonderful experience to be able to connect with so many people across the county,” Karesh said.

That advantage extended to their work with Napa’s city councils, which were all meeting virtually because of the pandemic.

Once Bit and Karesh became leaders of the climate group, they talked with local leaders about climate change and what the leaders thought they as students could be doing to help prevent it. That helped them develop an initiative known as “Fossil Free Future,” which focused on reducing Napa County’s reliance on the fossil fuel industry through banning the construction of new gas stations in any Napa County City.

The inspiration for the initiative came from American Canyon, which Karesh said had several pending gas station proposals back in late 2020. Bit said her family has really settled down in American Canyon, and she didn’t want to think about a future in American Canyon with a ton of new gas stations.

“We began attending a lot of meetings,” Karesh said. “We would send emails, we would public comment all the time, and we got quite a few students to also participate in public comment.”

American Canyon passed a temporary moratorium on new gas stations in March 2021, exempting a gas station being built as part of a Circle K. A permanent ban was passed in January this year. Calistoga also banned new gas stations in December 2021.

Karesh and Bit began giving presentations asking Napa’s others municipalities to ban new gas stations and to consider passing climate emergency resolutions in December 2021. And now they’re waiting on Napa County to pass a climate emergency as well.

“If the county also passes a climate emergency resolution, it will just show the entire county’s support for this initiative and actually do something about the climate emergency,” Karesh said. "We do really emphasize the year 2030, so we’re really trying to get that passed, hopefully sometime soon.”

Both Karesh and Bit said they’ll be continuing to pursue climate action work after they graduate and as students at UC Berkeley in the fall. Karesh said she wants to explore the environmental field and hopefully make the community a better place. Bit said she’s interested in exploring the law or politics, and she hopes both of them can continue to be involved in local climate action.

“The biggest thing I think moving forward I’m going to remember is to always just put myself out there,” Bit said. “I think sometimes we go into something thinking we’re already going to lose or thinking that it’s already not going to happen. You kind of self-sabotage. And being involved in this local activism work I’ve learned to not self sabotage.

“Going in, we never thought we could get a ban on gas stations in American Canyon,” Bit said. “That was just the craziest idea; the most ambitious thing we could have ever done. I think anything can happen when you put your mind to it, even though that’s really cliché, but that’s something I’m definitely going to carry with me for the rest of my life.”

