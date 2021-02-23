Napa schools report continuing drop-off in COVID-19 cases as wider reopening nears

COVID-19 cases within NVUSD are decreasing as the district prepares to bring some students to the classroom for four half-days a week rather than two, starting Monday. The move marks the third of four phases in the district’s plan to eventually restore live instruction at its 28 campuses, with the final step of a full-time return to campuses contingent on a wide-ranging roll-out of vaccines beyond seniors, health care workers and medically vulnerable groups.

The decline in COVID-19 infection within schools closely tracks a similar drop across Napa County as a whole since sharp spikes following the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Last week, the county reported 116 new cases, far below the nearly 700 weekly infections it reported in mid-January.

Although Napa County remains in California’s purple tier banning indoor restaurant service and restricting some business activities, county officials reported Monday that the county is close to moving to the red tier that would loosen curbs on various public activities, including indoor dining.

After a seven-month shutdown of school sites, the Napa district reopened campuses Oct. 26 under a hybrid program allowing students to come to class for two half-days per wee. About 31% of students were taking part in hybrid instruction earlier this month.