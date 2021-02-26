Napa schools superintendent promises full debate on which middle school to close

As a task force weighs the potential shutdown of one of Napa’s middle school campuses, the leader of the Napa school district is saying that different choices will soon be on the table, despite the early focus on Harvest Middle School.
Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti of the Napa Valley Unified School District said a possible decision to close one of three middle schools in the city of Napa is not focused on Harvest Middle School, and that officials will look at a variety of possibilities for shrinking the district’s footprint to save an estimated $1 million per year.
We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The promise was made last week during the third of six online meetings by the NVUSD’s Middle School Redesign Task Force, which is evaluating which middle school site to shed of four within Napa city limits. Remaining meetings by the team, starting Monday, will include the weighing of different choices for which campuses to keep open and which to retire, and the district board could vote on a closure proposal in late April or early May.
Before the discussion of those options, however, Mucetti sought to explain that the outcome is not preordained — despite a notice in October about the potential folding of Harvest Middle School that drew quick resistance from parents and staff before NVUSD put those talks on hold.
“If you have a perception that there’s an over-focus on one school, Harvest, versus the others, I can accept that,” she told the task force of about 50 parents, teachers and administrators during the videoconference. “But if you believe that what it’s leading up to is a (next) session where we bring up a proposal to close one school based on the data presented in (the previous sessions), I’m here to tell you that that’s not the case.”
“Various proposals will be brought forward that will have impacts on various schools," Mucetti said.
The school district has announced online town hall meetings for the public to weigh in on the future of Napa middle schools — in English March 8 and in Spanish March 9, with both sessions to start at 6 p.m.
The debate over NVUSD’s future belt-tightening is playing out while a shrinking student body threatens to erode the education funding it receives from California under the state’s per-student formula. From more than 17,200 children and teenagers in 2015, enrollment is forecast to slip toward 15,200 by 2026-27, a trend district leaders have largely pinned on persistently high housing costs crowding out families with school-age children.
NVUSD has said that decline could cost it some $20 million in state funds — and that a budget shortfall of $10 million looms even earlier in 2022-23, when an emergency state policy pegging state support to higher attendance levels from before the 2020 coronavirus pandemic is due to expire.
Harvest Magnet, Redwood, River and Silverado, the four schools teaching grades 6 to 8 within the city, are more than 1,600 students below their combined capacity of 4,500 based on a 25-to-1 student-teacher ratio, NVUSD officials said in January.
Except for River — heavily rebuilt out of the former Salvador Elementary School and reopened last year — the Napa campuses also date to the 1950s and face upgrade bills over $20 million each to modernize their structures, utilities, technology and climate-control equipment.
Taskforce members also will grapple with how to treat families from various Napa neighborhoods equitably even as one community loses its middle campus. All three of the city’s older middle schools serve similarly high numbers of disadvantaged students, reported Pat Andry-Jennings, NVUSD’s assistant superintendent for instructional services.
The number of students who are English learners, from low-income families eligible for free or reduced-price lunches, homeless and/or living in foster homes totals 473 at Harvest, 485 at Redwood and 517 at Silverado, she said. By contrast, River — a former charter school that draws its students by open enrollment from the home territories of other middle schools — counted only 151 disadvantaged youth.
The large number of Latinos and disadvantaged youth attending Harvest was one reason — along with the stress of the pandemic and the resulting months of online-only teaching — superintendent Mucetti gave last fall in pausing discussion of closing that school, shortly after news of the possibility aroused the opposition of parents and residents, as well as an online petition that garnered about 3,000 signatures.
Regardless of NVUSD’s decision about which schools to keep or close, some members of the task force agreed on the importance of properly serving Napa’s less advantaged preteens and young teens — including those at Harvest and other campuses studying in the dual English-Spanish immersion program in a district with a majority of Latino students.
“What do we need to do to shore up English language development in the district?” asked Stephanie Solberg, a special education coordinator in the district. “Is it more bilingual aid support? Programming, curriculum, training?”
Solberg and other advisers, such as school parent Orlando Carreon, also asked whether NVUSD could expand its dual-language academic track into other schools in Napa, and wondered if elective classes should be standardized to give more equal opportunities to children in various neighborhoods. Harvest is one of the current hubs for the English-Spanish program, along with Pueblo Vista Elementary and the Napa Valley Language Academy, which teaches kindergarten through the sixth grade.
Describing the current program as “low-hanging fruit,” Carreon encouraged the district to think bigger, hire more Spanish-speaking instructors and staff, and create a broad enough program to allow English-Spanish immersion all the way to the high school level.
“It’s been talked about as something that is hard to do, but that’s why it needs to be done, because this is the urgency that we have,” he said.
WATCH NOW: WHO'S ON CAMPUS AT NAPA VALLEY COLLEGE DURING THE PANDEMIC?
PHOTOS: AMID COVID-19, SCHOOL PICTURE DAY STILL GOES ON
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
A mountain lion was spotted in a central Napa neighborhood earlier this month. There are witnesses and a video to prove it.
A woman who was sexually assaulted in a portable toilet at BottleRock 2019 has filed a civil lawsuit against the music festival's organizers a…
Napa County has received more than 840 complaints since its shelter in place order was lifted for the first time in June 2020, records show.
A deteriorating two-story concrete building in remote south Napa County wetlands once relayed news from Asia to the rest of the United States …
Experts say the spike is the result of a pandemic economy and far from normal. In the meantime, skyrocketing home values could displace renters.
An appeals court rules the Expo's offer to keep a model railroad exhibit at the Napa Expo — though at higher rent — renders an anti-eviction p…
Transportation officials are looking at creating 2 roundabouts on Highway 29 in Oakville and Rutherford.
The move would follow an earlier round of job cuts by NVUSD in early 2020, as enrollment continues to fall in the district.
Napa’s new card room, Ace & Vine, opened for business this past week. Take a look inside.
Some Napa school traditions manage to live on, pandemic or not. Like picture day.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com