Napa schools superintendent promises full debate on which middle school to close

“If you have a perception that there’s an over-focus on one school, Harvest, versus the others, I can accept that,” she told the task force of about 50 parents, teachers and administrators during the videoconference. “But if you believe that what it’s leading up to is a (next) session where we bring up a proposal to close one school based on the data presented in (the previous sessions), I’m here to tell you that that’s not the case.”

“Various proposals will be brought forward that will have impacts on various schools," Mucetti said.

The school district has announced online town hall meetings for the public to weigh in on the future of Napa middle schools — in English March 8 and in Spanish March 9, with both sessions to start at 6 p.m.

The debate over NVUSD’s future belt-tightening is playing out while a shrinking student body threatens to erode the education funding it receives from California under the state’s per-student formula. From more than 17,200 children and teenagers in 2015, enrollment is forecast to slip toward 15,200 by 2026-27, a trend district leaders have largely pinned on persistently high housing costs crowding out families with school-age children.