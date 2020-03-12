Napa schools to stay open for now, but sports, performances, trips canceled amid coronavirus outbreak

However, the school district chose not to cancel instruction, saying it is keeping campuses open with the support of Napa County Health and Human Services.

“Early research about COVID-19 suggests that children are not particularly susceptible to the disease and don’t develop the serious symptoms experienced by the elderly or adults with underlying health conditions,” Mucetti said in the news release. “We are preparing remote learning options if the district needs to close any or all schools in the immediate future.”

In joint meetings last week, officials with the county health department, Office of Education and various school districts said that any closures would be carried out on a campus-by-campus basis if a student, faculty member or worker is diagnosed with the coronavirus at a certain school. The affected school would remain closed and its buildings disinfected for two weeks, Barbara Nemko, superintendent for the county Office of Education, said at the time.

School nurses and staff will work with students at higher risk of infection due to pre-existing health conditions on a case-by-case basis to provide specialized health care plans and make special educational arrangements as necessary, according to NVUSD.