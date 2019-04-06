A crowd of boys huddled outside of Home Depot in Napa on Saturday morning, “ooh”-ing and “whoa”-ing as handpainted, homemade cars raced down the track at the Napa 500 Pinewood Derby.
The annual event aims to recruit kids to join the Boy Scouts of America, but it’s about more than that, said Steve Rodriguez, an event organizer and district committee member of Troop 516. It’s an event that thrills the whole family and offers a glimpse into what Boy Scouts is all about — creativity and hands-on work, Rodriguez said.
Plus, he said, it teaches kids that “you can’t win every race” in life.
“It’s the excitement,” he said. “They love it.”
Brothers Shaemus, 8, and Ty Hardister, 5, of Troop 151 both crafted animal-themed cars. Ty opted for a fire truck-inspired bear with flames, while Shaemus went for his favorite animal, a brown weasel.
“They’re cute,” he said. “They have a body like a snake.”
Ian Trehane, 9, of Troop 151 modeled his car after a Star Wars landspeeder. It’s his second year at the Pinewood Derby, and he said he loved to build and sand down his car. Ian looks forward to receiving ribbons or trophies for his wins.
Ian’s brother, 8-year-old Jacob, modeled his blue, gray, white and brown car after Steve, a character in video game “Minecraft”. Jacob said he liked that the Pinewood Derby gave him a chance to race the car that he made.
Leo Vandendreiss, 10, of Troop 151 enjoyed cutting wood pieces for his car, which he painted red, orange and blue. He opted to put weights in the back of his car and cut it at an angle.
Steven Johnson, 10, of Troop 151, went for a sparkly gold car with pink tires, a muffler and wing, and stickers on the windows. His favorite part was decorating, he said, but he’s got even bigger plans for next year.
“I can improve my car,” Steven said. “I can get a little bit more aerodynamic.”