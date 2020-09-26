 Skip to main content
Napa section of Vine Trail to be closed Wednesday

Hitting the trail

An educational sign posted along the Napa Valley Vine Trail.

 Submitted photo

The Vine Trail between Salvador and Oak Knoll avenues will have sporadic closures on Wednesday while Pacific Gas & Electric works on a gas line project.

PG&E flaggers will be at either end of the trail section to monitor bicycle and pedestrian traffic. While trail users will be able to use the trail during certain times of the day, there will be occasions when the trail will need to be closed for safety, the Vine Trail said in a news release. 

