Napa seed libraries ‘sprout up’ around town

“I thought that is brilliant,” Muscatine said. “I was so excited,”

However, there weren’t any seed libraries in Napa Valley – yet.

“Well, I’m going to start one, she decided.

Working independently both started plans for their own seed libraries within months of each other.

Friends in common on social media connected the two, and they quickly decided to form the Napa County Seed Library project.

Heine said that there are advantages to using a local seed library.

First, the seeds are free. Second, many of the seeds are from plants already growing and thriving in our community. And a seed library is self-sustaining. She pointed out that during the pandemic, due to increased demand from people stuck at home and wanting to grow their own food, “We saw that (many) seeds were not available” to buy Heine said.

There’s one other advantage, she said. “If you grew it or your neighbor has grown it, they have the story that goes with that seed” in that particular part of Napa Valley or even particular neighborhood or street. Does this seed need more water, or fertilizer or shade? “You’re not necessary going to get all this information from a store-bought product.”