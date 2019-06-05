City officials hope a three-year rollout of higher trash collection rates can help push Napa’s solid-waste and recycling services back into the black.
Starting in August, customers of Napa Recycling & Waste Services LLC could see their monthly fees rise in four steps through the beginning of 2022.
The city will begin mailing notices to ratepayers on Thursday ahead of a scheduled vote July 23, which can be forestalled only if more than half of those receiving trash-hauling services mail back forms of opposition, which state law requires to be included with notices of a rate increase.
Under the new rate table, Napa Recycling residential customers using a 35-gallon trash tote – the second smallest of four sizes and the most popular, according to Miller – would see their current monthly charge of $27.14 go up to $30.40 Aug. 1, then rise to $33.44 on Jan. 1, 2020, $36.12 at the beginning of 2021 and $38.29 at the start of 2022. Napa households are offered solid-waste containers of 20, 35, 65 or 95 gallons.
Low-income Napans would be offered a $10-a-month break on their monthly waste-hauling bill, under an assistance program to be modeled after an existing service Pacific Gas & Electric offers for electric bills. Up to 1,250 households would be eligible for the aid on a first-come, first-served basis.
Tuesday night, the City Council unanimously approved the notices after officials said a $3 million shortfall this fiscal year, largely driven by plummeting prices for recycled materials, has forced Napa’s waste and recycling fund to dip into its reserves. Raising rates should bring revenues back in line with expenses by the middle of 2020, said Kevin Miller, Napa’s recycling manager.
Napa last raised its rates for waste collection in 2016.
The move toward higher trash collection bills arrives as the city’s contract partner, Napa Recycling, copes with a steep fall-off in the value of the recycled material it collects in the wake of China’s crackdown on accepting scrap plastic, metal and other materials from abroad.
The city also has issued $12.5 million in bonds for improvements including a covered composting center to meet tougher state environmental standards, as well as break down food scraps from homes and restaurants. In addition, fresh revenue will be needed to replace collection trucks and keep up with rising labor costs, Miller said.
Without a bump in collection revenue, reserves that stood at $7.2 million in mid-2018 stand to be nearly exhausted by July 2020, according to a report by the city Utilities Department.
Paradoxically, according to Miller, Napa’s very success in encouraging less waste and more recycling also is putting more pressure on trash-hauling revenue. The city’s rate of diverting refuse away from landfills rose from 62 to 69 percent between 2013 and 2018, although it remains short of Napa’s 75 percent target for 2020.
“When you go from a 25 percent diversion world where you’re billing on 75 percent of the waste stream, to a 75 percent diversion world where you’re billing on 25 percent of the waste stream, something’s got to give,” he told council members.
For the fiscal year that ends June 30, the Utilities Department projects expenditures of $32.4 million against revenue of $29.4 million. The proposed rate increase is expected to pare that deficit to just under $2.1 million in 2019-20, before leading to surpluses of $707,587 in 2020-21 and $1.8 million in 2021-22.
Proposition 218 requires California cities seeking to raise rates on a public service to notify customers by mail 45 days ahead of a scheduled vote on the increase. A simple majority of all ratepayers mailing back opposition notices blocks the rate hike; otherwise, elected leaders can pass the increase.
“Our backs are against the wall on this one; it’s tough,” Councilmember Liz Alessio said before joining her four colleagues in endorsing the rate bump.