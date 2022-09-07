 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa sees record-breaking heat

Lake Berryessa

Joe Young, left, and Chase Collins watch as Fiona Swift falls off of her board while wake surfing on Lake Berryessa on Monday as temperatures soared into the triple digits around the Napa Valley.

 Nick Otto, Register

Anyone who thinks Tuesday was the hottest day they ever felt in the city of Napa is spot-on.

The temperature at Napa State Hospital hit 114 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. That is the hottest day there in weather data going back to 1893, topping the 113 degrees on June 14, 1961.

“This is a new all-time record," National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Lorber said.

But you had to experience that peak moment quickly or you might have missed it. The National Weather Service webpage on Tuesday noted that temperatures at nearby Napa County Airport peaked at 115 degrees at 1:25 p.m., only to plummet to 97 degrees by 2 p.m. and 93 degrees by 4:30 p.m.

That's a 22-degree temperature dive amid the heat of the afternoon. 

“There were some southerly winds that kicked in and brought in some cool air from the bay,” Lorber said. “It’s just related to the pressure gradients. Those are the factors driving the winds.”

The National Weather Service on Wednesday morning predicted the high in Napa will be 103 degrees on Thursday, 92 degrees on Friday and 80 degrees on Saturday.

“The real relief looks like it’s coming this weekend, when we’ll see temperatures getting close to normal,” Lorber said.

Among the other Bay Area record-setters on Tuesday was Santa Rosa at 115 degrees, breaking a 113-degree mark set in 1913, and San Jose at 109 degrees, breaking a 108-degree mark set in 2017.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

