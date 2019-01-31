SACRAMENTO – Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, introduced a bill Wednesday that will assist in wildfire prevention and response by making homes safer.
“Creating a buffer around your home is a critical line of defense against the kind of devastation we’ve seen in California over the past few years,” Dodd said in a news release. “It can literally make the difference between life and death. My bill will educate the public and local government about the importance of creating defensible spaces to help families prevent wildfire damage.”
For more than 20 years, California law has required the clearing of grasses, trees, brush and other foliage from a 100-foot area around homes. It increases the probability of a house surviving a wildfire by eight-fold, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Unfortunately, few local jurisdictions have effective and ongoing defensible space education and enforcement programs.
Senate Bill 190 directs the State Fire Marshal to do the following to increase awareness and compliance with defensible space rules:
- Develop a model defensible space ordinance for use by local jurisdictions.
- Allow local jurisdictions to recover related costs if they choose to adopt a defensible space ordinance.
- Provide an updated Wildland-Urban Interface building standards compliance training manual to local code enforcement personnel.
- Develop a guidance document for the maintenance of defensible space around structures for consideration as amendments to the California Green Building code.
SB 190 is co-authored by a bipartisan group of Assembly members consisting of James Gallagher, R-Yuba City; Tim Grayson, D-Concord; Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale; and Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield.