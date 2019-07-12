From fresh décor and furniture to an overhauled kitchen, the first phase of the Napa Senior Activity Center’s transformation is nearly complete, and starting Monday, residents will be able to see the results for themselves.
Napa is reopening its meeting center west of downtown at the tail end of the $2.45 million renovation project that closed the facility at 1500 Jefferson St. for nine months. All classes and building rentals will resume immediately, while Community Action Napa Valley’s daily lunch service for seniors will return Aug. 1, the city Parks and Recreation department announced last week.
A formal grand reopening ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 20 and will feature guided tours and entertainment, the city said in a news release.
The Senior Center’s new look already was evident on Wednesday, as workers put the finishing touches ahead of its reopening, restriping the parking lot and hanging a 65-inch television over the gas fireplace.
New two-tone flooring, wood paneling and blue-gray wallpaper lined lounges and meeting rooms filled with couches and easy chairs in a straight-sided contemporary style. A new six-burner range, griddle and ovens clad in stainless steel filled the kitchen, which has been reconfigured to add a packing area for meals-on-wheels deliveries to infirm and elderly Napans.
Improvements to the entrance area, multi-use rooms and kitchen highlight the makeover, the first of two phases planned for the Senior Center. A much larger multimillion-dollar project would expand the facility by more than 8,000 square feet, to 19,985 square feet, while adding amenities such as a library, fitness room and meeting spaces. A schedule for this expansion has not been set.
Studies and user surveys that guided the renovation effort revealed an interest in modernizing the Senior Center to provide more and better space for socializing, special events and meals-on-wheels service – all within a footprint boxed in by Napa Creek and a grid of downtown streets and homes.
Napa signed off in 2016 on modernizing the Senior Center, which opened in 1976, but delayed construction as heavy demand in the Bay Area construction market drove up cost estimates for the first phase from the original $1.4 million target. Work began after city officials postponed exterior site work such as a patio addition and sidewalk extension, which recreation manager Katrina Gregory on Monday said Napa will bid out as a separate project.
In conjunction with the reopening, Napa is seeking suggestions from the public in choosing a new name for the Senior Center to represent a wider range of residents 50 and older. Those wishing to share ideas can fill out an online survey at cityofnapa.org/parksandrec.