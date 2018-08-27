Local senior advocates are expressing concern that a fledgling team effort by Napa and Solano counties to rescue local senior services might be headed in a wrong direction.
Napa County had been in line to be the lead administrator for a reformulated Area Agency on Aging, a function that includes appointing an agency director. But last week, county officials said that Solano County could take on the role instead.
That took local senior advocates by surprise, especially given their impression that Solano County didn’t want the job. They voiced their thoughts Monday at a meeting of the Napa County Commission on Aging.
“I would just be interested to know if Solano County is going to be approaching their role with enthusiasm and dedication and inspiration,” Commissioner Naomi Dreskin-Anderson said.
Napa and Solano counties are trying to rescue the Area Agency on Aging after the recent financial meltdown of a nonprofit group that filled the role. That would keep federal and state money flowing to such programs as Meals on Wheels and senior transportation.
The boards of supervisors from both counties are to vote Tuesday, Aug. 28, on a draft joint powers agreement for the new Area Agency on Aging to submit to the state. Among the responsibilities the counties would assume is creating and implementing a plan to meet the needs of seniors.
“I think our concern is the advocacy, the enthusiasm, the dedication, not the delivery of services,” Commissioner Heather Stanton said. “That advocacy is critical.”
Several commissioners said Napa County has unique needs that they wouldn’t want to see overlooked under Solano County administrative leadership. Commissioner Terri Restelli-Deits said Napa County has one of the highest percentages of frail elderly residents in the state.
“I just want to make sure our elders are cared for,” Restelli-Deits said. “I have concerns about how this plays out.”
Commissioner Kristi Lesnewich said she wants an Area Agency on Aging that is a senior advocate.
“I am so concerned if it goes to Solano, a lot of that is going to be diluted out,” she said. “I think if it can be in Napa, I just think we have a stronger voice for our seniors.”
At the Aug. 21 Napa County Board of Supervisors meeting, Napa County Executive Officer Minh Tran addressed why Solano County should be the administrator.
“For me, the main reason for the change was the recognition of the effectiveness of delivery of service,” Tran said. “Seventy-five percent of the beneficiaries or clients are actually residing in Solano County. Napa County only has 25 percent of the population.”
Assistant County Executive Officer Mary Booher told commissioners that the proposed governing body for the reformulated Area Agency on Agency would have equal representation from each county.
The Oversight Board is to have seven members. Each county would choose a supervisor, a city councilmember and a resident more than 60 years old. Each county would also appoint a member at large, but only one could vote, with that role alternating between the counties every year.
Whatever happens, the 15-member Napa County Commission on Aging is apt to be watching. Stanton said the previous version of the Area Agency on Aging didn’t have a Napa telephone number until a few years ago and she’s afraid this might happen again.
“If this moves forward as it is now proposed, I think this commission is going to be on top of it,” Stanton said. “I mean really on top of it. Because we have some very serious apprehensions about the (direction) this is taking.”
All of this comes in the wake of the demise of the Area Agency on Aging Serving Napa & Solano Counties. This nonprofit group had been the local, state-recognized Area Agency on Aging since 1981, but in April decided to surrender the role.
The California Department on Aging recently released an audit on the Area on Aging Serving Napa & Solano Counties that is a window into the nonprofit’s fiscal owes.
The nonprofit couldn’t show it properly allocated $545,000 in federal money over two years, but the money still went to eligible senior services. For that reason, the California Department on Aging will not seek to recover the money, the audit said.
In April, the Area on Aging Serving Napa & Solano Counties told the state it was having trouble providing financial statements for 2016-17, the audit said.
“We have no fiscal officer, our auditing firm quit today so I am trying to hire another nonprofit locally to help us get our books in order because they have not been reconciled since the last audit ending 6/30/16,” the nonprofit said in an email to the state.
The nonprofit in closeouts reported spending $4.1 million in 2015-16 in money awarded by the California Department on Aging. In reality, it received $2.28 million and spent $2.29 million, the audit said.
Similarly, for 2016-17, it reported spending $4 million. It actually was awarded and spent about $2.4 million.