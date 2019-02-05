Napa’s community center and meeting place for older residents is on track to again welcome visitors this summer, the city has announced.
Programs will resume at the Napa Senior Activity Center as soon as the end of June following the first stage of a two-part renovation of the facility at 1500 Jefferson St., according to recreation manager Katrina Gregory. The building, which opened in 1976, has been closed since October for a $2.1 million interior makeover that will include improvements to its entrance, kitchen and multi-use rooms.
Workers were set to begin installing new drywall this week inside the Senior Center, Gregory said Wednesday. In the coming months, updated fixtures and appliances will be installed to complete the project, which is intended as a prelude to a multimillion-dollar expansion that will add more amenities – including a fitness room and library – as well as more than 8,000 square feet to the complex, bringing its capacity to 19,985 square feet.
More than 50 recreational, social and assistance programs shifted to alternate sites with the start of construction last fall, Gregory said. Most of the groups relocated to other city-owned facilities including Las Flores Community Center on Linda Vista Avenue, the Pelusi Building at Kennedy Park, and two small houses that share the Jefferson Street property with the Senior Center.
Other programs have found interim homes at privately owned venues. Dance groups are gathering at Napa’s Arthur Murray studio, Methodist church and Native Sons of the Golden West parlor, and Community Action of Napa Valley’s lunch program is operating from New Life Tabernacle on First Street west of downtown.
Napa first approved the Senior Center’s renovation in 2016, but delayed work after a first round of construction bids came in well above the city’s original $1.9 million estimate. Ballooning construction demand across the Bay Area then led Napa to raise its estimate to $2.55 million before it shaved more than $400,000 from the project, mainly by deferring work on the outdoor grounds. The City Council also approved shifting $1.2 million into the project from funds originally meant for upgrades to Kennedy Park, which are not expected to start until at least 2020.
CNW Construction Inc., based in El Dorado County, won the rebid of the Senior Center remodel’s first phase, allowing work to begin last fall.