Napa seniors become makers at Meadows workshop

Longtime Napan Pat Wolfe, 87, grew up working with her father in his workshop.
“His passion was woodworking,” Wolfe recalled. Not only that, “he taught me how to use all the tools.”
So when Wolfe noticed that a brand new workshop at the Meadows of Napa Valley, the retirement community where she lives, wasn’t being used, she stepped up to the plate. Or the table saw, you could say.
“They built it and put fabulous equipment in there but it was just sitting there,” said Wolfe of the workshop.
“I really wanted it to open,” because she wanted to be able to use it, she said. “But, I also thought it’d really benefit our activities schedule,” at the Meadows.
After launching a committee to chair the workshop, as they call it, residents started discovering the new amenity. Today, about half of the shop users are women.
Residents are helping other residents repair tables and chairs as well as taking classes to make wooden ballpoint pens, step stools and more. The Meadows is located at 1800 Atrium Parkway in south Napa.
After advertising that the shop can do minor repairs at cost, “We have repaired wiggly chair arms and legs and tables, lamp plugs (and) all kinds of things,” said Wolfe.
Resident Jeanne Moulton bought wood and is making an entryway table that will fit her inside home perfectly.
“My husband was a woodworker and when I needed something, he’d make it. And then I got into it,” said Moulton.
The workshop is an inviting, comfortable space, she said. “There’s a lot to learn,” and “this is something I can do with other people.”
Richard Netherwood makes colorful wooden toy cars for kids in hospitals.
“I’ve always enjoyed,” making things, he said. “If you have a house, there’s always a broken shelf,” or something to repair. The workshop, “is one of the reasons we moved here,” Netherwood said of the Meadows.
Wolfe said that safety was her first concern when she reopened the workshop. That’s why the committee hired Allan Frederick. He staffs the workshop twice a week to help residents.
It’s a fully outfitted woodshop, noted Frederick.
“We have everything including a table saw, planer, joiner, router, band saw, drill presses, a full-size lathe, belt and disc sander and dust collection system,” said Frederick.
Frederick himself is recently retired after teaching industrial technology to middle school students.
He’s not one to sit still in retirement either. “I’ve always been someone who’s doing something.”
Plus, “we have a great time down here.”
“I’ve always had a shop at home,” said Don Inglis, another workshop user. “I like doing things with my mind and my hands.”
“It’s been fun so far,” he said of using the facility.
“I refinished my wife’s sewing box that she got from her grandmother,” and “We’ve repaired furniture,” for other residents.
“It feels good,” to help others, he said. “And they appreciate it because a lot of the things we’ve done so far are sentimental things. It may not be the prettiest fix,” but it works.
Using the workshop is also a reason get out of his apartment, said Inglis. “When you’re cooped up in a two-bedroom apartment, (it’s) good to come down and do something different with your mind.”
Tom Murray, 87, helped set up the workshop at the Meadows.
“It seemed like a natural for me,” said Murray. “And I think the other members appreciate what I’m doing and I appreciate what they are doing.”
Some of his projects include fixing two of his wife’s baskets. “I used a band saw to cut a handle,” he explained.
Why not buy a new basket? It’s not necessary, said Murray. “My inclination is that I can fix it,” and when he does, it makes him realize “that I still got it.”
Murray said he used to spend more time outdoors, but these days “I’m not as agile on my feet as I once was.” Using the workshop, “keeps me occupied.”
Wolfe said she hasn’t made anything herself yet in the workshop — she’s too busy co-chairing the current events discussion group and teaching acrylic painting classes for other residents.
As a specialist in brain science and its impact on learning, Wolfe says she made a very conscious decision to move to the Meadows where the socialization, activities and healthy eating supported her goals for healthy aging.
“Growing old is difficult,” said Wolfe. “Especially if you are a woman who has lost her spouse.” Wolfe said she’s been a widow for 27 years.
“If you didn’t have all these activities, I think you’d waste away. You’d sit in your apartment and watch TV all day and not get out of your PJs.”
“I account the Meadows with keeping me active and positive and happy,” said Wolfe.
“I think people have a negative view of retirement homes as nursing homes,” said Wolfe. “If you can afford it, this is a wonderful alternative. I’m so happy here.”
Wayne Panchesson, executive director at the Meadows, said that the residents have turned the workshop “into something very special.”
“It is important to offer this benefit or amenity for our residents, as it relates with our philosophy of life-long learning,” said Panchesson.
“When residents move into The Meadows they continue pursuing their passions they have nurtured over their lifetimes and obtain huge personal satisfaction while engaging in the creative process. Activities and hobbies like the workshop/woodshop offer them the hands-on opportunity to continue with those life-long passions. I’m very much looking forward to seeing what they create with their own hands,” he said.
