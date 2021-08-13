Napa seniors become makers at Meadows workshop

He’s not one to sit still in retirement either. “I’ve always been someone who’s doing something.”

Plus, “we have a great time down here.”

“I’ve always had a shop at home,” said Don Inglis, another workshop user. “I like doing things with my mind and my hands.”

“It’s been fun so far,” he said of using the facility.

“I refinished my wife’s sewing box that she got from her grandmother,” and “We’ve repaired furniture,” for other residents.

“It feels good,” to help others, he said. “And they appreciate it because a lot of the things we’ve done so far are sentimental things. It may not be the prettiest fix,” but it works.

Using the workshop is also a reason get out of his apartment, said Inglis. “When you’re cooped up in a two-bedroom apartment, (it’s) good to come down and do something different with your mind.”

Tom Murray, 87, helped set up the workshop at the Meadows.

“It seemed like a natural for me,” said Murray. “And I think the other members appreciate what I’m doing and I appreciate what they are doing.”