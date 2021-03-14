Napa seniors reflect on COVID-19 one year later

Walter Lema, 90, has lived at Aegis for about five years. For him, life is “the same as always,” said Lema. He still watches movies and TV, goes to bingo games and has a regular glass of wine.

“You need things to pass the time,” he said.

He was told to wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others, and he did, said Lema. Yet he wasn’t overly alarmed by COVID-19.

“I was a lab technician,” he said. “I’m not afraid of disease. I’m too old to be scared.”

Joyce and the Rev. Palmer Wilkins moved to Aegis in July from Marin County.

“It was hard to leave our home,” but the pandemic hasn’t really affected them either, said Joyce Wilkins. Yes, she missed going out but “I still think it’s too soon” to venture out into the public, she said. Besides, “I’m not (as) peppy as I used to be.”

Joyce Wilkins compared COVID-19 to another disease that struck during her childhood. “Growing up, polio was a big thing,” she recalled. “Some of my friends got polio.”

Surviving these pandemics seems to be part of life, she said. And hopefully soon, “we’ll have more vaccines” for those that still need it.