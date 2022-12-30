Napa sewage sludge helps track spread of COVID-19 and flu

Sewage in the city of Napa is providing a clue to how much COVID-19, flu and other diseases are circulating in the community.

The Napa Sanitation District in late September began sending sludge samples taken three days a week to WastewaterSCAN for analysis. Scientists can detect pathogens in it.

Wastewater provides data on community levels of diseases that typically aren't reported to county public health departments, such as influenza. It also provides data on diseases that may have delayed reporting, such as the coronavirus, said Dr. Jennifer Henn, county public health manager.

"This system is really providing a little bit more of a real-time look at the viruses that are circulating in our community," Henn said.

The data is available to the general public. Go to https://wastewaterscan.org to see the local rise and fall in rates of COVID-19, flu and other diseases.

"Sewage as Sentinel," the website says.

Napa County also includes a link to the WastewaterSCAN data on its own website. The data can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3Ieatoq.

A frequently updated WastewaterSCAN graph for Napa shows that local COVID-19 prevalence rose steeply following Thanksgiving before leveling out and even dipping by late December. Flu prevalence rose steadily from the beginning of November to early December, then fell.

“There’s a high correlation between the concentrations in wastewater and incident rates,” Andrew Damron of NapaSan told the NapaSan board of directors last week.

But the data doesn’t show how many cases are happening locally. What’s important is to look at the trend, he said.

Trend data helps Napa County Public Health be more proactive, Henn said. For example, the county can target messaging differently for respiratory syncytial virus than for influenza, which unlike RSV has an available vaccine and affects a slightly different population.

Also, early access to such data helps the county and its partners plan for a surge that would affect hospitals, Henn said.

Damron mentioned another way this sewage sludge data can help residents. WastewaterSCAN is receiving samples from 97 plants covering 8.7% of the U.S. population. Data for each of these areas is available online.

Somebody traveling to San Diego could use the system to find out the COVID-19 levels there, Damron said.

WastewaterSCAN is a partnership among Stanford and Emory universities and Verily Life Sciences. Sampling in Napa under this program is to continue through at least 2026 at no cost to NapaSan or its ratepayers.

“In public health, I think this is going to be a tool that’s used more and more,” Henn said.

Researchers have been looking at wastewater for clues to COVID-19 spread rates since just after the pandemic broke out in 2020. NapaSan joined the effort at a time when monitoring is increasingly being used to track other diseases.

COVID-19 rates in Napa County are also tracked by the number of positive tests reported to Napa County Public Health. For example, the county during the week of Dec. 22-28 reported receiving notification of 171 new cases, a 19% increase from the previous week.

But data from COVID-19 testing no longer provides a comprehensive picture of what's happening locally, given that many people test for the virus at home and home test results aren't reported to the county.

Also last week, the NapaSan board awarded Glosage Engineering a $6.8 million contract. The firm in 2023 will rehabilitate sewer lines in the Yajome Street area south of Lincoln Avenue in the city of Napa, as well as a small main in the Montecito Boulevard area.

