Napa Sheriff: 2 suspects arrested after burglary at college dorm

  • Updated
A witness reported seeing two people hauling large screen TVs, a couch and other items from an unoccupied dormitory at Pacific Union College in Angwin, the Napa County Sheriff's Office reported.

The burglary was reported at 6 p.m. Saturday. By Monday morning, two suspects were in custody and the missing items located, said Henry Wofford, a sheriff's spokesperson.

The burglary at Newton Hall was captured on surveillance video, Wofford said. On Sunday, a man matching the image of one of the suspects was reported trespassing near the college's tennis courts, he said.

Deputies interviewed Michael Ray Hinsdale, 35, of Angwin who admitted "ransacking" the dorm lobby, Wofford said.

Deputies later arrested Nicole Le Callahan, 24, of Napa as Hinsdale's accomplice, he said.

They were booked into the Napa County jail for possible felony charges of burglary, receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit a crime. Hinsdale was also booked for violation of probation. 

