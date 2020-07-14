Napa Sheriff: 2 suspects arrested after burglary at college dorm

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A witness reported seeing two people hauling large screen TVs, a couch and other items from an unoccupied dormitory at Pacific Union College in Angwin, the Napa County Sheriff's Office reported.

The burglary was reported at 6 p.m. Saturday. By Monday morning, two suspects were in custody and the missing items located, said Henry Wofford, a sheriff's spokesperson.

The burglary at Newton Hall was captured on surveillance video, Wofford said. On Sunday, a man matching the image of one of the suspects was reported trespassing near the college's tennis courts, he said.

Deputies interviewed Michael Ray Hinsdale, 35, of Angwin who admitted "ransacking" the dorm lobby, Wofford said.

Deputies later arrested Nicole Le Callahan, 24, of Napa as Hinsdale's accomplice, he said.

They were booked into the Napa County jail for possible felony charges of burglary, receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit a crime. Hinsdale was also booked for violation of probation.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.