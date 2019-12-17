{{featured_button_text}}

The Napa County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday afternoon that it had arrested an attempted murder suspect last Thursday following a reported incident on the 2300 block of Mount Veeder Road a day earlier.

Michael Daniel Martin, 39, of Napa remains at the Napa County jail on possible charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a woman told deputies that Martin intentionally hit her with a vehicle after an argument in the vehicle the night of Dec. 11. She is still being treated for her injuries at Queen of the Valley Medical Center., the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office is asking the public for information if anyone witnessed a vehicle collision or altercation the night of Dec. 11 on the 2300 block of Mount Veeder. 

The vehicle was found stuck at the bottom of an embankment on Mount Veeder. Investigators would like to talk to anyone who may have given Martin a ride that night.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Joe Perry at 707-259-8673.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

