Napa Sheriff: Arrest follows meet-up on online dating site

A San Francisco man was arrested after traveling to Napa and kidnapping another man whom he had met on a dating site, the Sheriff's Office reported.

When they met on Monday afternoon, the victim said the man told him to get into his car. When the victim balked, the man threatened to share naked photos of the victim with his family, said Henry Wofford, a Napa Sheriff's spokesperson.

The victim said the driver locked the vehicle doors and took him on a high-speed ride up Partrick Road in west Napa. The victim said he repeatedly asked to be let out and refused the driver's offer to smoke methamphetamine, Wofford said.

When the driver parked on the 3200 block of Partrick, the victim said he managed to get out and flag down a bicyclist for help. He also called 911, Wofford said.

There was a tense standoff between sheriff's deputies, including two K9 units, and a Napa police officer, when the driver refused to get out of the car and would not put his hands in view, Wofford said. At one point, the suspect also appeared to be falling asleep over the steering wheel, he said.

Eventually, deputies were able to arrest Arturo Gruenebaum, 52, of San Francisco without further incident, Wofford said.

Gruenebaum was booked into the Napa County jail for a possible felony charge of kidnapping as well as misdemeanor charges of false imprisonment, being under the influence of a controlled substance and obstructing a peace officer.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.