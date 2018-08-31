Napa sheriff's deputies responded to a family dispute on the 19000 block of Berryessa Knoxville Road Wednesday morning.
A woman said a relative, Duane Patrick Stroop Jr., 47, had charged her with a kitchen knife attached to a length of PVC pipe, sheriff's spokesman Henry Wofford said Friday.
The woman had escaped unharmed in her truck, Wofford said.
Stroop said he had made the spear-like weapon because he had feared for his life following earlier encounters with the relative, Wofford said.
Stroop was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of felony threats with an intent to terrorize, misdemeanor vandalism and violation of probation.
The incident was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday.