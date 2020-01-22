Authorities reported the arrests of three men and a woman on robbery, assault and burglary allegations after an Upvalley vehicle break-in Tuesday night.
At 6:14 p.m., Napa County Sheriff's deputies were called to a business in the 1100 block of Rutherford Road, where a man and woman saw two people breaking into their parked car and removing a laptop computer and purse belonging to the woman, according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.
One of the suspects knocked the woman down as she tried to interrupt the burglary, and fled with the other suspect into another parked vehicle that had two other people inside, Wofford said.
You have free articles remaining.
The man accompanying the woman tried to stop the vehicle from leaving, but had to jump out of the way to avoid being run over, according to Wofford.
Deputies later stopped the vehicle at Highway 29 and Poco Way in American Canyon, and found the stolen items inside, Wofford said. The four occupants were detained and booked into the Napa County jail.
Authorities identified the three male suspects as Billyray Dion Jones, 18, of San Pablo; Brandon Desean Duckworth, 19, of Vallejo; and Tremayne Jarrell Collier, 19, of Richmond. Also arrested, Diamon Tinosha Russell, a 20-year-old Antioch woman. All were being held Wednesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and vehicle burglary.