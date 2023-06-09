Napa County Sheriff’s deputies made an arrest in connection with $140,000 worth of industrial copper wire that had been stolen.

An anonymous tip led to Sheriff’s deputies serving a search warrant at a home in Kelseyville in Lake County on June 6, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Henry Wofford said. They found the copper wire, as well as narcotics that led to Lake County law enforcement becoming involved.

Copper wire theft is common, but it’s atypical to recover such a large amount of copper at one residence, Wofford said. The wire was stolen in a rural area of north Napa County near Berryessa Knoxville Road.

Wofford didn’t know the footage of copper wire involved. A Sheriff's Office photograph shows a pile of wires on the floor of the garage.

Officers arrested Jason Butrick, 45, of Kelseyville on suspicion of grand theft of real property, conspiracy to commit a crime and receiving stolen property, Wofford said. The booking log shows bail at $30,000. Wofford said Lake County law enforcement handled the narcotics issues.