Napa Sheriff: Motorist leads deputies on chase down the valley; stopped by spike strip

Napa Sheriff deputies responded to a call at 5:45 a.m. Friday of a motorist spinning donuts on Conn Creek Road.
Deputies found the suspect, but she took off while being questioned, leading officers on a chase hitting 100 mph on Silverado Trail, reported Sheriff's Capt. Cullen Dodd.
The chase went down Trancas Street to Solano Avenue, then to Highway 29 where Napa police deployed a spike strip near Imola Avenue, Dodd said.
Before being stopped, the suspect, who was driving a small SUV, rear-ended another vehicle whose driver complained of pain, Dodd said.
After being medically cleared, the suspect, Johanna Jean Solorio, 32, of St. Helena was booked into the Napa County jail for a possible felony charge of reckless evading and two misdemeanors, hit and run and DUI involving drugs.
