Ricardo Bressanutti's job interview didn't last long.
The San Francisco man was in the 1100 block of Third Street in downtown Napa for a job interview Tuesday morning, just before 11 a.m., according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office. He hobbled into a room of five panelists while wearing a walking boot and holding a crutch. He introduced himself to the interviewers.
"No, I'm not comfortable and I think you know why," he said, according to officers who interviewed the bewildered panelists.
Bressanutti, 53, slammed the door open and punctured a hole in the wall, according to the department. He swung his crutch at the panelists, but did not injure anyone, then slammed another door and punctured that wall too, the Sheriff's Office said.
Nobody knew what Bressanutti was talking about, according to the department. Witnesses say he stepped out of the room, then returned to apologize.
"I think you know why," he said again, according to witnesses.
Bressanutti was still in the area after the incident. Law enforcement arrested him on suspicion of a felony assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor vandalism.
He remained in jail as of Thursday morning. No charges had been filed, but a restraining order was requested, according to court documents.