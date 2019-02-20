The Napa County Sheriff's Office published body camera footage Wednesday that shows a deputy's fatal confrontation with a driver who shot at her.
The Sheriff's Office scheduled a 4 p.m. press conference to discuss the shooting.
Deputy Riley Jarecki noticed a car parked in the 1100 block of rural Henry Road at 10:59 p.m. Sunday, the Sheriff's Office said. The graphic, 48-second video clip, first uploaded to YouTube, shows the deputy first speaking with a man, Javier Hernandez Morales, seated behind the wheel.
Jarecki stood next to a red, parked car, and spoke with Morales through a cracked front window on the passenger's side. The man permits her to look around. She shines her flashlight into the car and walks around the rear of the vehicle, approaching the driver's side window.
The deputy then knocks on the front, driver's side window.
"Roll it down," Jarecki said.
Morales hesitates, murmurs something to himself, and rolls down the window. In Spanish, Morales asks, "What's up?"
He points a gun at her and fires at least once. Jarecki radios that shots have been fired as the car's rear lights flash. The ignition turns over and Jarecki, who appears to have retreated to the passenger side of the vehicle, fires numerous rounds toward the driver's seat.
She radioed that shots had been fired at 11:05 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said. Within minutes, social media was abuzz with locals listening to the police scanner.
Jarecki has been placed on paid administrative leave, as is standard for an officer-involved shooting, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Henry Wofford said earlier this week. The Sheriff’s Office has turned the investigation over to the Napa County Major Crimes Task Force for a full review.
This is the second officer-involved shooting in in Napa County in three months.
On Dec. 5 a Napa Police officer killed 27-year-old Napa resident David Alexander Molina after a foot chase and struggle over the officer's rifle in a wooded area behind a residential complex near Soscol Avenue.
The Sheriff's Office has not had an officer-involved shooting since the March 9 attack at The Veterans Home in Yountville that left three women and the shooter dead in a triple murder-suicide. Deputy Steven Lombardi, who exchanged fire with the gunman, was named a county Public Safety Hero of the Year by U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson this month.