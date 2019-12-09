Napa County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 41-year-old man man Sunday morning for investigation of attempted murder of a coworker the night before.
Jorge Lua was taken into custody shortly before 8 a.m. at his home. Lua allegedly fired a pistol around 11 p.m. Saturday at man with whom he had been arguing, Sgt. Osvaldo Hernandez said.
When the verbal dispute turned physical, Lua shot toward the victim, who suffered a minor injury from a bullet fragment ricochet, Hernandez said. The injured man was taken to a hospital, he said.
Sheriff's detectives served a search warrant on Lua's home Sunday morning and Lua was arrested.
He was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of attempted murder and assault with a firearm. Bail was set at $500,000.
The incident occurred on the 1200 block of Wooden Valley Road, Hernandez said.