{{featured_button_text}}

Napa County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 41-year-old man man Sunday morning for investigation of attempted murder of a coworker the night before. 

Jorge Lua was taken into custody shortly before 8 a.m. at his home. Lua allegedly fired a pistol around 11 p.m. Saturday at man with whom he had been arguing, Sgt. Osvaldo Hernandez said.

When the verbal dispute turned physical, Lua shot toward the victim, who suffered a minor injury from a bullet fragment ricochet, Hernandez said. The injured man was taken to a hospital, he said.

Sheriff's detectives served a search warrant on Lua's home Sunday morning and Lua was arrested. 

He was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of attempted murder and assault with a firearm. Bail was set at $500,000.

The incident occurred on the 1200 block of Wooden Valley Road, Hernandez said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

0
5
6
2
6

Tags

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.