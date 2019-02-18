The Napa County Sheriff's Office reported that a deputy fatally shot an armed motorist in the south county Sunday night while investigating a parked car on a rural road.
The incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. on the 1100 block of Henry Road. The male driver, who was seated behind the wheel, died at the scene, the Sheriff's Office reported.
A female deputy spotted the parked vehicle at 10:59 p.m. and got out to contact the driver, said Henry Wofford, a Sheriff's Office spokesman.
Six minutes later, "the deputy radioed that shots had been fired," Wofford said. "The suspect was armed with a firearm."
Wofford said the deputy was not injured. There was only the driver in the car, he said.
The names of the deputy and the suspect were not released. The suspect's next of kin have not yet been notified, Wofford said.
The deputy has been put on paid administrative leave, which is the usual protocol for an officer-involved shooting, Wofford said.
The Sheriff's Office is releasing only basic information about the incident, which will be turned over to the Napa County Major Crimes Task Force for a full investigation, Wofford said.
The task force is composed of the Sheriff's Office, Napa Police and the Napa County District Attorney's Office.
It is unknown if the officer's body camera or her vehicle's dashboard camera were turned on during the incident, Wofford said.
This was the second officer-involved shooting in Napa County in less than three months.
On Dec. 5, an assault suspect was shot by a Napa police officer, following a foot chase and a struggle over the officer's rifle in a wooden area behind apartments on Soscol Avenue.
The Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident in which 27-year-old David Alexander Molina of Napa died at the scene.
Wofford said his department's last officer-involved shooting was March 9 of last year when a deputy responded to hostage-taking at The Pathway Home on the Veterans Home grounds in Yountville.
Deputy Steven Lombardi exchanged gunfire with the intruder, who subsequently killed three staff members, then himself.
Sheriff's deputies also fired their weapons in April 2017 while assisting Napa Police who were trying to stop Stephen Connard Ferry, 64, who was heavily intoxicated and shooting at his neighbors in west Napa’s Linda Vista neighborhood.
The DA cleared 13 law enforcement officers who used deadly force to stop Ferry.