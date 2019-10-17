During the month of October, national Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Napa County Sheriff's deputies can be seen sporting the iconic pink ribbons on their uniforms.
About 1 in 8 American women develop the disease, according to Breastcancer.org, so it stands to reason that the gesture is personal for some deputies. Count Detective Nathalie Hurtado among them.
Her Nana — known to others as Helene Marie LeBlanc — was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1969, the year she came to the Napa Valley, and underwent a radical mastectomy, meaning her breast, underlying chest muscle and armpit lymph nodes were removed. She underwent a second mastectomy two years later, when she learned her cancer had returned.
"To come out of that twice," Hurtado said, "really confirmed that she's kind of a bad ass."
LeBlanc, a fourth-generation resident of Washington, D.C., was a woman who had done and seen a lot before she passed away due to natural causes in October 2015. The work of her husband, a member of the U.S. Navy, took them all over, from New York, to Rhode Island, to Japan and eventually Yountville, where he worked at the Veterans Home of California. LeBlanc was an artist, writer and tai chi enthusiast who tried her hand at winemaking after moving onto a St. Helena ranch.
"She never felt like she couldn't do anything," Hurtado said. "If she wanted to do something, she did it."
Hurtado hadn't been born at the time her grandmother was diagnosed with breast cancer, but knowing how active LeBlanc was, she imagined it would have been difficult for her to slow down during that period of her life.
But cancer didn't slow her down for long. In fact, Hurtado said, it was the beginning of 20 years of volunteer work with the American Cancer Society's Reach To Recovery program, which connects breast cancer patients with survivors who can answer questions, and provide comfort and advice.
LeBlanc was first exposed to Reach To Recovery while she recovered from her mastectomy. By the end of her 20 years with ACS, she had risen through the ranks to become the California State Coordinator for the Reach To Recovery Task Force.
Her volunteer journey didn't stop there, Hurtado said. When her grandfather's dementia worsened and he was placed in the Veterans Home memory care unit in 2004, LeBlanc volunteered to visit with not just her husband, but all of the patients in the unit until he died in 2009.
"My grandmother had the biggest heart out of everyone I've ever known," Hurtado said. "She would always tell people, 'My home is your home.'"
LeBlanc was the family matriarch. Holidays were always held at the family ranch in St. Helena and everyone was invited.
As Hurtado grew up, her relationship with her Nana changed. They became friends.
They saw movies and ate lunch together because they wanted to, not because they had to. Hurtado loved poring over family photo albums and hearing the stories behind pictures.
Hurtado, her mother and Nana went together to Relay for Life, an ACS fundraising event. She recalled feeling overwhelmed to see LeBlanc in her element, a paper chain draped around her neck with each link representing a year of remission. She was "part of something so amazing."
When LeBlanc passed after a long life at age 87, she was ready to go, Hurtado said. It was hard at first because her Nana was "the glue that held her family together."
But she's not really gone. Hurtado, who focuses on crimes involving kids and the elderly, sees in herself the same passion that LeBlanc had to help people who aren't in a position to help themselves.
"She's part of me," Hurtado said. "You see those things growing up, they become a part of you."
View the Napa County Sheriff's Office post in tribute to those touched by breast cancer: