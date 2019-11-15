After a futile four-day search involving water, land and air resources, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said Friday that it had suspended most operations intended to find a missing fisherman from Solano County.
Another fisherman discovered an empty boat floating at mid-day Monday 500 feet from Government Point on Lake Berryessa's west shore, Undersheriff Jon Crawford said Friday morning.
The search began for Eddie Lee Wroten, 48, who had come to Lake Berryessa that morning to fish.
Six counties supplied boats and search and rescue personnel to inspect a large area of the lake and shore, while the California Highway Patrol and the sheriff's Aero Squadron made passes from above, Crawford said.
Sonar devices were used to plumb the 90-foot depths near where the boat was found. On Thursday, a remote operated vehicle was lowered into the water, but no body was found, Crawford said.
Unfortunately, the lake had choppy waters on Monday and the boat may have drifted an unknown distance before being discovered, he said.
Deputies assigned to Lake Berryessa will maintain the search as they go about their duties, Crawford said.