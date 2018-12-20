Try 1 month for 99¢
screenshot chevron camera courtesy sheriff's office

The Napa County Sheriff's Office wants to identify this man captured on a surveillance camera.

 Napa County Sheriff's Office

The Napa County Sheriff's Office wants help in identifying a man seen on surveillance footage urinating on merchandise.

The man entered the Chevron at 231 Devlin Road on Saturday around 3 a.m., according to posts uploaded Thursday morning to the Sheriff's Office's social media accounts. He was seen urinating on a rack of candy and other food items worth nearly $500.

The damage wasn't discovered until after he paid for his items with cash and left the store on foot, according to the post.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff's Office at 877-426-4847 or submit a tip through this  online form.

