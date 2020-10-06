Napa Sheriff says man shot during encounter with deputy Monday night

A 47-year-old motorist was critically wounded when he was shot by a Napa County Sheriff's deputy following a traffic stop Monday night on Highway 221 at Kaiser Road, the Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday afternoon.

In a news release issued at 4:30 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred at 10:10 the previous night after the deputy pulled over the motorist for reasons that were not specified.

After being stopped, the motorist, Juan Adrian Garcia, exited the vehicle with one hand tucked behind his back and began walking toward the sheriff’s deputy, the Sheriff's Office said.

"The deputy retreated while repeatedly asking the subject to stop and show his hands, but Garcia refused to comply," the Sheriff's Office said in its news release.

"For nearly a minute, Garcia kept his right hand tucked behind his back as he advanced aggressively towards the retreating deputy. As Garcia got within close range, the deputy fired his weapon," according to the news release.

It was later determined Garcia was not holding anything, the Sheriff's Office said.

