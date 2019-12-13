The Napa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an allegation of a violent assault that occurred in the 2300 block of Mount Veeder Road sometime between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday.
The department put out a media release Friday afternoon asking the public for information if they witnessed a vehicle collision or altercation, or had contact with a pedestrian or hitchhiker in that area during that time frame.
You have free articles remaining.
No additional information about this circumstance is being issued at this time, the Sheriff's Office said.
Residents living in the area who may have relevant video surveillance are also asked to call contact Detective Joe Perry at 707-259-8673.