Napa County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 60-year south county man for a possible charge of assault with a deadly weapon -- his truck -- in an altercation with a neighbor.
Deputies got called to the 1900 block of North Kelly Road at 3 p.m. Sunday after a resident said he'd been hit by a neighbor's pickup truck follow a verbal dispute, Undersheriff Jon Crawford said Monday.
The incident began when youngsters were driving an off-road vehicle along a shared gravel driveway. A neighbor, identified as Eleodoro Hernandez, reportedly yelled obscenities at the children and said they were trespassing, Crawford said.
The neighbor called 911, then stood in the driveway to keep Hernandez from fleeing, Crawford said.
The two men argued, then Hernandez allegedly accelerated and hit his neighbor with his bumper, Crawford. The neighbor sustained injuries to his shoulder, back and leg, he said.
Hernandez stayed at the scene and was later arrested. Besides the assault with a deadly weapon allegation, he was booked into the Napa County jail for violation of probation.
Hernandez has a history of neighborhood disputes. He was arrested in August 2018 for discharging a firearm with gross negligence when a neighbor complained that he was firing a .22-caliber rifle over his home.
The year before, neighbors complained that Hernandez was firing a "bird canon" during the day and night to protect his vineyard from crop losses. This prompted a county discussion of whether boom devices needed further regulation.