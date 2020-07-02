Napa Sheriff: Suspect arrested following car purchase gone bad

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Napa resident was arrested Tuesday in connection with an attempted robbery of a man who went to rural address to buy a car, the Napa County Sheriff's Office reported.

The victim said he drove to an address on the 3100 block of Wooden Valley Road on June 23 with $4,000 to buy a used vehicle, said Henry Wofford, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.

When he arrived, he was greeted by two men, one of whom brandished a semi-automatic handgun and demanded the $4,000, Wofford said.

The would-be buyer escaped by driving his vehicle down an embankment, then reported the incident. Following up on leads, detectives brought a suspect in for questioning on Tuesday, Wofford said.

They arrested Marco Antonio Cabrera, 25, who was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of robbery, false imprisonment and assault with a deadly weapon. He was still in jail Thursday morning, with bail set at $100,000. Cabrera denies the accusation, Wofford said.

The investigation is ongoing, with one suspect still at large, Wofford said.