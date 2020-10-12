Napa Sheriff to release video of officer-involved shooting

The Napa County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that it would hold a news conference on Wednesday to release more information about the Oct. 5 death of an unarmed motorist who was pulled over by a sheriff's deputy.

The Sheriff's Office has released minimal information since the shooting. Officials said the deputy, who has not been named, shot a motorist who advanced on him with one hand behind his back following a traffic stop shortly after 10 p.m. on Highway 221 at Kaiser Road. Only after the officer fired was it known that the motorist was not armed, officials said.

The motorist, Juan Adrian Garcia, 47, died the next day at Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

At the news conference, the Sheriff's Office will release a video from the deputy's body-worn camera, officials said.

The Sheriff's Office is expected to explain the reason for the traffic stop and release the identity of the deputy who has been on paid administrative leave since the incident.