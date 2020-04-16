Napa Sheriff's Office investigates theft from farm equipment yard

Detectives are seeking help in identifying the suspect in the theft of an $8,000 welder-generator Sunday from a farm equipment yard, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.
A man entered a yard owned by Pina Vineyard Management at 8060 Silverado Trail and removed mounting bolts that attached a Miller welder-generator to a service truck, the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Wednesday.
At first, the suspect tried to load the machine into a car using a forklift, but found the device was too big to fit inside the vehicle, according to the agency. Later the man returned with a pickup truck to haul away the welder-generator.
The car used in the first theft attempt is described as a gray four-door Acura with tinted windows and black wheels. The pickup ultimately used to remove the machine is described as a light-colored Ford with a lumber rack.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Josh Coleman at 707-253-6030.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
