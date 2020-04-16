You are the owner of this article.
Napa Sheriff's Office investigates theft from farm equipment yard

Napa Sheriff's Office investigates theft from farm equipment yard

Detectives are seeking help in identifying the suspect in the theft of an $8,000 welder-generator Sunday from a farm equipment yard, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

A man entered a yard owned by Pina Vineyard Management at 8060 Silverado Trail and removed mounting bolts that attached a Miller welder-generator to a service truck, the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

At first, the suspect tried to load the machine into a car using a forklift, but found the device was too big to fit inside the vehicle, according to the agency. Later the man returned with a pickup truck to haul away the welder-generator.

The car used in the first theft attempt is described as a gray four-door Acura with tinted windows and black wheels. The pickup ultimately used to remove the machine is described as a light-colored Ford with a lumber rack.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Josh Coleman at 707-253-6030.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

