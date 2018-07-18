The ever-rising cost of Napa real estate has led the city to re-allocate road funds to help keep on schedule a trio of traffic roundabouts that will channel drivers from Highway 29 into downtown.
In a maneuver approved by the City Council on Tuesday, Napa will move $2.3 million from transportation projects in early-stage planning into its roundabout project, which had been estimated to cost $6 million and will link the freeway with California Boulevard, First Street and Second Street. Work is expected to last 18 to 24 months.
Since partnering on the traffic project with Caltrans in 2015, Napa has seen real estate prices rise steadily on the right of way it needs to buy to make room for the rotary hubs, requiring more funding than originally forecast, according to city senior civil engineer John Ferons. Pausing lower-priority road fixes to pump more money into the roundabouts will help the city meet its goal of breaking ground in April 2019, he told the council.
Additional funds also will cover part of the cost of moving power and telephone lines, a job the city originally planned for utility companies to pay for but that requires a 50-50 payment split because of the state’s involvement, Ferons said. Also driving up the price estimate are construction costs that have increased over the last three years as the roundabout plans have been completed and contractor demand has grown in a strong Bay Area economy, he added.
Napa will divert $1 million from a campaign to improve and beautify routes like Soscol Avenue serving as gateways into the city, as well as moving money out of plans for traffic-calming bulb-outs along downtown Second Street and improvements to the Brown Street corridor, Ferons said. Some of the planned Second Street bulb-outs will no longer be needed because of street changes around the former Franklin Station post office, which is slated for conversion into an 80-room hotel.
By replacing intersections and traffic lights – and reversing the one-way flow of First and Second to and from downtown – the project is meant to reduce backups and improve safety at one of Napa’s busiest gateways. Circular hubs will be placed at the ramps from First Street to and from northbound Highway 29, at the crossing of First and California, and at the California-Second junction.
Vehicles will pass counterclockwise through the roundabouts, which are designed to keep traffic moving slowly and steadily while lessening the risk of dangerous broadside collision. The plan also includes reversing the one-way flow of First and Second streets, sending eastbound traffic onto First and westbound vehicles onto Second.
Motorists leaving the freeway or Browns Valley on their way downtown would no longer swing from First south to California before turning left at Second, but instead pass through two circles to drive directly east on First. Drivers leaving downtown on Second would navigate all three hubs on their way to Highway 29, or toward Browns Valley Road farther west.
Councilmember Peter Mott recused himself from the funding vote, due to property he owns within 500 feet of the future roundabout area.