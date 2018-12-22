If you haven't already finished your Christmas shopping, there's still time.
But you may have to wait in long checkout lines and circle the lot in search of a parking spot, as some shoppers in Napa's Bel Aire Plaza discovered Saturday morning.
Some bought wrapping paper or groceries to tide them over until Christmas, while others left their shopping to the last minute. Many shoppers felt that Christmas had snuck up of them, like Juan Rodriguez.
He had visited two other stores before visiting Target and settling on a pair of headphones for his friend. He had yet to buy gifts for his parents.
"I just don't know what to get people," Rodriguez said.
Noel McQueeney said the last-minute shopping rush was good in that it forced her to work under pressure. She walked out of Target carrying a large fire truck toy in both arms, a dog chew toy shaped like a candy cane and a board game.
"I'm the worst, I procrastinate," she said.
But even some who planned ahead and ordered presents online, like Lorna and Burt Dekker, scrambled to get presents together in time. The couple ordered a toy inspired by the video game Minecraft for their grandson, but received a set of sheets in the mail instead.
They headed to Target to avoid dealing with a last-minute return for an online order.
On the bright side, Burt said, they have plenty of sheets now.
Across the parking lot, Katharine Buckman rang a bell outside of Whole Foods to solicit donations for the Salvation Army. On Saturday every donation up to $20 was matched.
While Buckman wasn't out shopping, she was caught up in the last-minute Christmas rush. She signed up to volunteer for the two-hour Saturday morning shift at 9:30 p.m. on Friday night.
Buckman started volunteering as bell-ringer to solicit donations for various groups nine years ago. It was 37 degrees when she first arrived, but Buckman came prepared with a warm beanie and a navy blue argyle sock that she used as a glove. Socks go higher on the arm and are warmer than gloves, she said.
"Smiling makes it go much better," she said.
Cindy Dinsmore perused bookshelves outside of the nearby Copperfield Books. She purchased all her presents but one.
Dinsmore would be meeting a friend with a newborn and wanted to get her a book. She hoped to find classics such as "Goodnight Moon or "Love You Forever," which she once read to her now-18-year-old son.
"When I had a baby, (books were) the best thing," Dinsmore said.
Near the Target end of the parking lot, Tamra Yoder stepped out of her car with her two kids. She was in search of three presents for a white elephant gift exchange that she didn't know was happening until Friday.
She had no idea what to buy, but figured ugly or obnoxious sweaters could be a good choice.
"Christmas is fun," Yoder said. "But it's definitely stressful."