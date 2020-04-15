Napa shows high response rate to 2020 Census, even under coronavirus threat

At the same time, the coronavirus has severely curtailed most of the outreach that typically happens during the initial phases of the census to encourage people to respond to the survey and walk them through the process. Community workshops, door-to-door canvassing and booths in busy spaces like churches or supermarkets all ground to a halt, making the high response rate seen in Napa all the more impressive.

Jenny Ocon, a member of the Napa County Complete Count Committee, said local community leaders are coordinating phone banking in English and Spanish and conducting radio and social media announcements.

This year, households can self-respond online, by phone or by returning the census form in the mail. So far, the bulk of responses have been on the computer, but those who have yet to reply should expect paper questionnaires in their mailboxes by Thursday, April 16.

Towards the end of the self-response window, households that have not responded on their own will receive house visits from census takers .

All field operations were suspended last month to adhere to social distancing guidelines, and the Bureau recently announced it would resume operations on June 1.