Napa shows high response rate to 2020 Census, even under coronavirus threat

Napa County boasts one of the highest 2020 census response rates in California so far. A robust and accurate count will impact the county’s federal funding for critical programs as well as influence the electoral maps for the next 10 years.
“Health care, emergency response, schools and education programs, and roads and bridges are all impacted by the 2020 census,” said Jeffrey Enos, deputy regional director of the U.S. Census Bureau.
Just over 54% of households in Napa have responded, most through the online form, about five percentage points above the statewide average, the Bureau’s live tracker shows. This is the first year real-time numbers have been used to both educate the public and to inform strategy for reaching every pocket of the country.
Impact of COVID-19
According to the Census Bureau website, “higher response rates mean fewer people are likely to be missed or counted inaccurately” and areas are more likely to receive their “fair share of services and political representation.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic underscores the importance of census data and census participation,” Enos said, referring to all the services used to help address a problem as severe and widespread as this one.
At the same time, the coronavirus has severely curtailed most of the outreach that typically happens during the initial phases of the census to encourage people to respond to the survey and walk them through the process. Community workshops, door-to-door canvassing and booths in busy spaces like churches or supermarkets all ground to a halt, making the high response rate seen in Napa all the more impressive.
Jenny Ocon, a member of the Napa County Complete Count Committee, said local community leaders are coordinating phone banking in English and Spanish and conducting radio and social media announcements.
This year, households can self-respond online, by phone or by returning the census form in the mail. So far, the bulk of responses have been on the computer, but those who have yet to reply should expect paper questionnaires in their mailboxes by Thursday, April 16.
Towards the end of the self-response window, households that have not responded on their own will receive house visits from census takers .
All field operations were suspended last month to adhere to social distancing guidelines, and the Bureau recently announced it would resume operations on June 1.
Here in Napa, the county will likely proceed with plans to open centers in community locations where the public can get information or complete the census, according to Ocon. Phones and computers will also be provided, she said.
The Bureau announced Monday it was extending the data collection deadline – both self-response and at-home interviews – by three months. All counting operations should be wrapped up by Oct. 31, the statement said.
‘Hard to count’
Certain groups are historically more difficult to than others. Known as “hard to count” populations, examples typically include those experiencing homelessness, seniors, young children and marginalized groups who may speak another language or feel disenfranchised from the political system, according to a working paper from the Census Bureau.
The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on these populations remains unknown, but officials are projecting renewed commitment to the goal of executing an all-inclusive count.
“The COVID crisis has changed some of our operational deadlines, but it has not changed our approach to getting everyone counted, including those that fall into the 'hard-to-count' category,” Enos said.
According to projections from the California Census team, the areas within Napa County likely to be hardest to count all fall almost entirely within city limits. There are four census tracts whose index – the metric used to evaluate difficulty – is significantly higher than both the rest of the county and the state. Language differences and lack of broadband access are listed as “leading hard-to-count reasons.”
The real-time response tracker shows, though, three of the four predicted hard-to-count tracts have responded at rates at or just above the state average.
According to Enos, this year’s form of data collection allows for a solution to such a gap. Census teams will use the live data to adjust and redirect “outreach efforts and resources towards those areas we want to see self-response rates higher” across the country.
Napa County is the only county in California using a smartphone app developed by the statewide Complete Count Committee that identifies census tracts with hard-to-count populations and allows phone banks to target those calls to communities that are otherwise difficult to reach and track the response, Ocon said.
"It underscores the commitment of our community partners to continue to do outreach despite COVID-19 challenges and use available technology to work towards a complete count," she said.
The Urban Institute estimates that up to 792,000 people across the state could be undercounted in 2020.
For more information or to take the census survey, visit www.2020census.gov.
Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
