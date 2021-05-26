Napa shuttle service to airports remains in limbo; private cars/taxis are a pricey option

“We just have a lot of airport transfers,” said Kapsner. However, those rides are by private car, and priced accordingly. It depends on the vehicle type and pickup location but from Napa to Sac or SFO, the fee for two people is an estimated $319.25, one-way.

That cost is a surprise to many locals, she acknowledged. Unfortunately, “There’s nothing else you can do.”

“I personally have used Evans for 25-plus years,” Kapsner said. “It’s an amazing service. I wish somebody would start something” to replace the Evans shuttle, she said.

There are some enterprising private drivers who offer such rides. One Napa resident recommended a driver who reportedly offers $100 rides to the airports but when contacted by the Register, this driver emphatically declined to be interviewed or comment for this story.

Kristy Gordon, owner of Napa Red Cab, said her company charges a total of $206.50 for a ride from downtown Napa to airports like Sacramento or SFO.

She hasn’t seen a significant change in business from the Evans airporter closure.