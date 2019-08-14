Walking Tour

WHAT: California Preservation Awards Walking Tour of the Judge Johnson and Sarah Horrell House and the Hayman Cottage, Napa County Courthouse and Ackerman Heritage House

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

-- Judge Johnson and Sarah Horrell House and Hayman Cottage, 554 Randolph St.; Napa County Courthouse, 825 Brown St., and Ackerman Heritage House, 608 Randolph St.

PRICE: Complimentary. Refreshments will be available at the Judge Johnsons and Sarah Horrell House and the Hayman Cottage. In addition, at Ackerman Heritage House, enjoy a Victorian-inspired treat made by former French Laundry pastry chef Jennifer Smith.