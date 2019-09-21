VALLEJO — For the parishioners of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, the annual Napa-Solano Greek Food Festival is more than a fundraiser.
It’s about sharing their culture and faith with neighbors.
“We’re very honored to still continue the traditions of our parish,” said Deme Stall-Nash, an event organizer whose grandparents took out a mortgage on their home to help build the church in 1948. “You just don’t find this kind of food.”
Decorative banners with Greek flags were strung across the courtyard and Greek music played. Outside, diners lined up for gyros, fries, calamari and drinks. Inside the church, parishioners sold pastries such as koulouraki (butter cookies), baklava (pastry with walnuts, cinnamon and honey) and melomakarona (spiced cookies with honey and walnuts). Others doled out portions of dolmathes (stuffed grape leaves) and moussaka, a dish with eggplant, potatoes and meat.
The church, which has hosted the event for decades, also sold goods from a San Francisco-based Greek store.
The festival kicked off on Saturday, but will continue Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. at 1224 Alabama Street, Vallejo.
Chris and Missy Parras were two of the Napa-born volunteers at Saturday’s event. Each year they staff the loukoumades booth, where they serve deep-friend balls of dough topped with a honey, walnut and cinnamon sugar sauce. It’s one of Chris’s favorite Greek desserts.
Chris, who has attended the church for 57 years, and Missy, who has attended for the past 31 years, said the festival is an opportunity for the small church community to branch out and show others how proud they are of their heritage, food and church.
It’s also about carrying on with family traditions and sharing them with visitors from other churches and communities, said parishioner Pamela Contos of Napa.
“The history of the Greek people is so strong,” she said. “It’s an honor to perpetuate the legacy that we’ve been given.”
Georgia Tsoni, who moved to Napa from Greece in 2012, said she enjoyed volunteering at the event, fielding questions about Orthodoxy and learning about the cultures of other visitors.
Tsoni, who is a dancer, said the food and music are great, but the best part of the event is watching the dancers. It gives you something to look at, she said.
Organizer Stall-Nash spoke highly of the food, and the traditional recipes and high-quality ingredients used to make it. The festival helps keep the doors open at her small church, she said.
Among the vendors at the festival were two Calistogans: Sister Marie Callas of the Calistoga Orthodox Christian Monastery for Women, and Daniel Schultz, owner of Santa Rosa-based Christian store Not of this World.
“We love the people here,” Callas said. “They’re very warm and friendly.”
Shultz, who has sold wares at the event for more than a decade, said the event “feels the same as when I first came.”
Father Ninos Oshaana, who joined the church in January, said the event took months of preparation, and was a way to show love to the community and teach people about an ancient faith.
As parishioners prepared for guests to arrive on Saturday morning, Oshaana called the volunteers and vendors together. He led the group in prayer and song, and blessed the event.
Parishioners did “incredibly difficult work ... but with a lot of love and a lot of faith,” he told the room. “This is not about making money ... this is a display of our faith.”
The Orthodox tradition is less-known in America, Oshaana said, but is an ancient form of worship that isn’t taught elsewhere in Napa or Solano counties.
Oshaana said that in America, there is a tradition of integrating Orthodoxy with different cultures, as is the case with Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church.
It’s a joyful event where parishioners get to share their culture with the public and spend a couple of days at the church.
“We hope they’ll come back,” he said.
Anyone wishing to learn more about the church can contact Oshaana at 707-642-6916 or fatherninos@gmail.com. The church holds a monthly class on Orthodoxy on the first Saturday of the month at 7 p.m.