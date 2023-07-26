Owners of the Cambria Napa Valley hotel and its sister property in Rohnert Park face a significant financial challenge – an $80.4 million foreclosure.

Unless the foreclosure is resolved, the Napa property owned by Pacific Hotel Napa LLC and Pacific Hotel Sonoma LLC will be auctioned off to the highest bidder at the Napa County courthouse steps on Aug. 8, a public notice reads.

Cambria Napa Valley is located at 320 Soscol Ave. in Napa, near the south end of the Silverado Trail. Both the Cambria Napa and Sonoma hotels were developed by Stratus Development of Irvine in Orange County.

Representatives from Stratus Development did not respond this week to an interview request about the Napa hotel or its Sonoma County property.

This isn’t the first foreclosure at the Cambria hotel in Napa. On March 30, lenders filed a notice of default for the hotel on Soscol Avenue. According to the documents, the default totaled $1.7 million.

In an April interview with the Napa Valley Register, David Wood, a partner at Stratus Development, said that said Stratus was confident it can work out an agreement with its lenders.

The $1.7 million default was due to two main factors, Wood said at the time.

First, commercial real estate interest rates rose significantly, going from 6% to 14%. he said. Second, heavy North Bay rains over the winter led to lower occupancy at the Cambria hotel. This led the group to request a loan modification.

“The lender is working with us but in order to do that they had to move the loan to a workout ‘bucket,’ which required a (notice of default) filing until the negotiations are complete,” he said in April, adding that the process would take several months.

Much of the commercial real estate industry is experiencing similar scenarios, noted Wood.

“We were successful in restructuring our construction loan during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, and are confident in a similar outcome today,” he told the Register.

Stratus is working on other projects in Napa County. According to a April story in the Register, Stratus and partners, working with the nonprofit Jamboree Housing Corp., want to help finance 40 units of affordable housing on a parcel at 515 Silverado Trail in Napa – about three blocks north of the Cambria hotel.