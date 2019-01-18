The Napa Special Investigations Bureau is sharing tips in hopes to help people avoid falling victim to human trafficking. January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
Young children and teenagers are often exploited as human trafficking victims — it's not just adults, wrote bureau head Lt. Rick Greenberg in a statement. Parents can set up parental controls on electronic devices and internet browsers, and they should be aware of their kids' internet activity, social media activity, friends and friends' parents.
Anyone visiting online dating sites should be cautious, he wrote.
Traffickers tend to pursue younger girls and boys, and give them attention, gifts and promises of a better future, Greenberg wrote. People with low self-esteem or poor family relationships may be particularly susceptible, and traffickers are very good at controlling victims through threats and intimidation.
Anyone with information about drug or human trafficking in Napa County can contact the bureau at 707-253-4458. Tipsters may remain confidential or anonymous.