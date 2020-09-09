Napa special investigators arrest adult and teen in cocaine, Xanax buy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Detectives with the Napa Special Investigations Bureau reported arresting a 24-year-old Napa man and a St. Helena juvenile Tuesday for selling illegal narcotics to an undercover officer.

Over the past few months, NSIB and Saint Helena Police received information that a teenager in Saint Helena was selling cocaine and Xanax pills. Xanax is a controlled substance used to treat anxiety.

NSIB communicated with the juvenile through a social media app and made multiple purchases of both cocaine and Xanax from the Juvenile, the bureau reported Wednesday.

On Tuesday, detectives again contacted the juvenile through social media. The teen arrived at the meet location with Niko Estephon Cortez, 24, of Napa, NSIB said.

Cortez was found in possession of cocaine and Xanax packaged for sale, NSIB reported. Both were arrested for possession for sale cocaine, sales of cocaine, possession for sales of Xanax, selling Xanax, and conspiracy to commit a crime -- all felonies. Cortez was additionally charged with contributing to a delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor.

