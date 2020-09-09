 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa special investigators arrest adult and teen in cocaine, Xanax buy

Napa special investigators arrest adult and teen in cocaine, Xanax buy

{{featured_button_text}}

Detectives with the Napa Special Investigations Bureau reported arresting a 24-year-old Napa man and a St. Helena juvenile Tuesday for selling illegal narcotics to an undercover officer.

Over the past few months, NSIB and Saint Helena Police received information that a teenager in Saint Helena was selling cocaine and Xanax pills. Xanax is a controlled substance used to treat anxiety.

NSIB communicated with the juvenile through a social media app and made multiple purchases of both cocaine and Xanax from the Juvenile, the bureau reported Wednesday.

On Tuesday, detectives again contacted the juvenile through social media. The teen arrived at the meet location with Niko Estephon Cortez, 24, of Napa, NSIB said.

Cortez was found in possession of cocaine and Xanax packaged for sale, NSIB reported. Both were arrested for possession for sale cocaine, sales of cocaine, possession for sales of Xanax, selling Xanax, and conspiracy to commit a crime -- all felonies. Cortez was additionally charged with contributing to a delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor.

Watch Now: Watch this playfully 'destructive' panda tear into his birthday gifts

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News