Napa Starbucks customers will notice something different these days when they pick up their favorite hot or cold beverage.

Instead of the usual paper hot cup or thinner clear plastic cold cup, coffee drinkers are receiving their beverage in a new, reusable, returnable cup. After drinking, the reusable cup, made of a thicker plastic, is then meant to be returned to the Starbucks location where it is cleaned and eventually reused.

From Aug. 14 through Oct. 22, customers at Napa’s six standalone locations (and six others in Petaluma) are testing the new idea, called “Borrow A Cup.”

“Our latest round of reusables tests around the world contribute to our goal for all customer packaging to be reusable, recyclable, or compostable in the future,” said Amelia Landers, vice president of business strategy, partner & customer solutions at Starbucks. “We know our partners and customers care about the planet, and we’re proud to offer them ways to join us in making sustainable choices in their everyday lives.”

Starbucks chose the towns of Napa and Petaluma for this 12-store test “because they experience high foot traffic, meaning customers might be more predisposed to return their borrowed cups … since they are generally walking around for a while after they finish their beverage,” said an email from a Starbucks spokesperson.

In Napa, the borrowed/reusable cup sizes include the tall, grande and venti sizes.

Tim Dewey-Mattia, recycling & public education manager at Napa Recycling & Waste Services (NRWS) said that the new, thicker plastic Starbucks cups can go into the blue plastic recycling bins. The test uses the standard lids, which are not recyclable in Napa.

Traditional hot coffee paper cups are coated with a thin layer of plastic, which means in Napa County that they belong in the black landfill bin, he added.

Starbucks explained that it is using “high-tech” collection bins to understand “cup return behavior.”

Customers who bring in their own clean personal cup will receive the standard 10 cents off with an additional 25 “bonus stars” for Starbucks Rewards members, plus other incentives, said the company.

For those who don’t want to use the “borrowed” cup, coffee drinkers can also bring their own personal cup in a Starbucks café or the drive-thru. Additionally, they can choose “For Here Ware,” a reusable ceramic or glass cup for customers who opt to sit and stay in the café, said the release.

Commenters on the Register’s Facebook page weighed in about the borrowable cup concept.

“I like the concept,” wrote commenter Maria Cantera. “I like the sturdiness of the cups and have less chance of squeezing too tight and it stays colder longer.” Some people might be worried “about using a previously used cup but that happens at sit-down restaurants all day long,” she noted.

Agreed, wrote Stacey Larson on Facebook. “How is this any different than going to a restaurant and eating off of plates, bowls, silverware, glasses that someone else used before us?”

Napa Starbucks reusable/borrowed cup pilot program locations The six standalone Starbucks locations part of the reusable/borrowable cup pilot are located at: • Silverado Plaza on Trancas Street in North Napa. • Trancas and Jefferson streets (near Lucky supermarket). • Hwy 29 & Redwood Road in the Redwood Plaza. • Jefferson Street and Lincoln Avenue (near Napa High). • First & Main streets in downtown Napa. • Soscol Avenue at Hwy 121, at the South Napa Market Place. Six Petaluma locations are also part of the California pilot program.

Commenter Eric Peck wondered if the thicker plastic cups would end up as litter in Napa parking lots or streets.

In addition, “The fact the cups were used by previous customers and will be used by you, will put a lot of faith that the employees are doing a good job at cleaning them,” he said. What about damaged or worn cups? In that case, “Someone is going to get a cup with teeth marks on it.”

Mario Piombo said he supports the borrowed cup pilot. “I held onto my first cup for over a week and used it for water and reused it personally before finally being back at Starbucks and returning it,” he wrote.

So far, Chelli Webster isn’t a fan. “I’ve already thrown out my plastic cups,” received as part of this pilot, she said. “I don’t like having to keep a cup in anticipation of the next time I go to Starbucks. I had COVID last month; does someone really want my ‘washed’ cup?”

Rob Doughty said he’s always been bothered “by how much single use plastic they use at Starbucks.”

“I’m thrilled that Napa and Petaluma get to be the test market for this new concept,” he wrote. “I’ve already won $25 through the gameification/incentive program.”

He had one suggestion: “I wish they had an emissary at each location for the roll out,” to explain how the program works.

Doughty said he’s not worried about reusing a cup. “People who ‘poopoo’ the idea of reusing a cup never think twice about reusing a cup or silverware in a restaurant that’s been washed. I’m sure Starbucks will do a good sanitation of each cup before returning them to stores.”

Maureen Cyrot Theunissen isn’t sure. “I don’t go enough (to Starbucks) to remember to take them back. I have a few stacked up that I will try to remember to turn in,” she wrote. “But I appreciate that reusing is better than single use.”

Kathleen Phillips gives the pilot a thumbs down. A reusable cup means she would have to return to Starbucks a second time to dispose of the cup. That “makes me not want to come back,” she said. And Phillips certainly doesn’t like the idea of “a dirty cup sitting in a car for weeks on end.”

Commenter Frances Adele Egan Anamosa supports the Starbucks program.

“It’s a great idea,” she wrote on Facebook. “Any step we can take towards reducing waste is terrific. It also reminds us to bring our own cups. If you’re traveling you can’t do that so their reusable cups are good. This may encourage other companies to do something similar.”

Cynthia Langlois said she loves the concept, “and love they are trying to be climate friendly, but … I don’t think the majority of to-go customers will return them even with the incentive, so now there is possibly even more plastic going into landfill as too many (people) already are confused about recycling or just throw it away.”

“Starbucks is committed to cutting their waste footprint in half by 2030 and recently updated their target to include a commitment for all customer packaging to be reusable, recyclable, or compostable,” said a news release.

Starbucks has conducted reusables tests in more than 25 markets around the world with more planned in the year ahead, said the company.

The test in Napa and Sonoma counties is the latest round in the U.S. One similar rollout has been completed in Colorado and is ongoing in Arizona, said the release.

In fact, a store inside Starbucks Seattle headquarters has been serving 100% of beverages in reusable cups since March 2022.

“These types of tests are extremely important so that the company can understand all the different ways we can make an impact and move towards goals that we have set for the future,” said Tonya Palacios, the Starbucks district manager who is leading the stores conducting the test.