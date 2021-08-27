Napa State Hospital cuts down on water use in response to 2021 drought

The Napa State Hospital, a 138-acre state-run entity with plenty of grass and trees, is taking on California’s 2021 drought by cutting down water use in line with Napa’s own water restrictions.

Joy Eldredge, the city of Napa’s deputy utilities director, said she reached out to the state hospital in late July after the Napa City Council adopted mandatory restrictions on outdoor irrigation and trucked water. Since the state hospital is a large entity that uses a lot of water, Eldredge said, she wanted to make sure they were aware of the restrictions and that they’d comply with them.

“I was pleased to see they were ahead of the game and already thinking conservation in the early part of July before we even had our requirements enforced,” Eldredge said.

Despite operating independently from the city, the state hospital uses Napa water and adjusts water use depending on local conditions, according to an early July drought action plan for the hospital. The hospital has also taken several actions to cut down on water use over the past decade, reducing overall use by 16% from 2010 to 2020, the action plan says.