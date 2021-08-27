Napa State Hospital cuts down on water use in response to 2021 drought

The Napa State Hospital, a 138-acre state-run entity with plenty of grass and trees, is taking on California’s 2021 drought by cutting down water use in line with Napa’s own water restrictions.
Joy Eldredge, the city of Napa’s deputy utilities director, said she reached out to the state hospital in late July after the Napa City Council adopted mandatory restrictions on outdoor irrigation and trucked water. Since the state hospital is a large entity that uses a lot of water, Eldredge said, she wanted to make sure they were aware of the restrictions and that they’d comply with them.
“I was pleased to see they were ahead of the game and already thinking conservation in the early part of July before we even had our requirements enforced,” Eldredge said.
Despite operating independently from the city, the state hospital uses Napa water and adjusts water use depending on local conditions, according to an early July drought action plan for the hospital. The hospital has also taken several actions to cut down on water use over the past decade, reducing overall use by 16% from 2010 to 2020, the action plan says.
With restrictions to irrigation, the city is hoping to cut community water use this year by 20% when compared to 2020, in an effort to preserve water stored in Lake Hennessey, Napa’s primary local source of water. Water storage in the lake has dropped in recent years because of low runoff the past two winters, and further restrictions could be on the way if this winter is also dry.
For the state hospital’s grassy grounds, the hospital is only irrigating two days each week, using recycled water when possible, in accordance with Napa’s water restrictions passed in late July. Additionally, irrigation is only occurring in the evening hours to reduce evaporation, the water system is regularly inspected and the state hospital maintains a policy to reduce or eliminate non-essential landscaping, according to the action plan.
“Our main target is outdoors, it’s the easiest way to make a difference,” Eldredge said. “For a large entity like them, it’s easier to change outdoor water use than it is to change the indoor use.”
But even within the buildings, where most of the state hospital’s water use happens, water is being saved in response to a 2019 audit for water fixture improvements that resulted in the installation of low flow toilets, showerheads, urinals, and pre-rinse spray valves, as well as high-efficiency dish rack conveyors and washing machines, according to the action plan.
“In 2021, DSH-Napa continued this effort by installing low-flow plumbing fixtures and further adjusting water flow rates … for a total estimated water and sewer savings of 14,870 kGal/year,” the document says.
Eldredge said that, because the state hospital serves many people who use the toilets and showers, the indoor changes add up in a much more noticeable way than they would with a residence.
The state hospital has three stages of action it may take if it needs to reduce water consumption by up to roughly 20-30% based on a normal year’s water supplies, according to the action plan. In accordance with the city’s desired reduction target of 20%, several of the stage two actions, which reduce water use by 10-20%, have already been put in place or are in the process of being installed. (One of those actions, for instance, is installing low-flow fixtures.)
The most drastic water reduction stage involves entirely halting landscape watering and stopping the hospital’s waterborne pathogen plan — done to reduce the chance of Legionnaire’s disease and other outbreaks caused by waterborne microorganisms — which would cut down on the flushing of water lines, according to the action plan.
Eldredge said the city’s July restrictions have, as a whole, been working. The city has just fallen below using 15 million gallons of water each day, she said, just under the city’s desired range of 2015-16 daily water use levels. In June, Eldredge added, the city had been using nearly 18 million gallons of water every day.
“We’re consistently doing what we need to do,” Eldredge said. “And we’re getting closer to where we need to be.”
You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.