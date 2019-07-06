Four Napa State Hospital Police Officers who were accused by state investigators of offenses such as excessive force and lying on the job in 2017 still work on the campus, recently released documents say.
The State Hospitals Department said it proposed firing the four officers, but changed the officers’ punishments after they appealed.
One of those officers, Michael Hauscarriague, is son of Napa State Hospital Police Chief Dominique Hauscarriague. Investigators with the state Office of Law Enforcement Support alleged that Hauscarriague used excessive force while responding to a call involving 64-year-old patient Jose Louie Alvarez on March 23, 2017, investigatory records show. Alvarez suffered lacerations to his forehead and nose, and Hauscarriague was taken to the hospital after experiencing concussion-like symptoms, court records show.
Read all of the investigatory records in this case that were disclosed by the State Hospitals Department here.
The documents were first reported by public radio station KQED. The reports were released under a new state law that makes it easier for the public to see documents related to a variety of series misconduct by police officers.
Witness accounts of the incident vary, but investigators ultimately determined that Alvarez was in the hospital courtyard, being verbally aggressive to staff and showing aggressive body language. A staff member activated a distress alarm that called hospital police officers to the area.
Hauscarriague said he felt the best way to stop the incident was to contain Alvarez onto the ground, records show. The two men ran headfirst into a concrete wall during the struggle. A Napa State Hospital doctor interviewed by investigators said it takes a lot of force to produce the injuries that Alvarez suffered, records show.
Some witnesses believed Hauscarriague was just doing his job. Hauscarriague told investigators that he used “the lowest type” of force needed to resolve the incident.
Others — including colleagues who responded to the scene alongside him — questioned his approach.
“I thought it was a little excessive,” said Hospital Police Officer Vuong Truong, who was accused of falsely telling investigators that Alvarez resisted officers. Investigators also accused him of putting misleading or false information in a report on the incident, and failing to complete a through and accurate investigation.
Truong’s colleagues, Officers Stuart Donaldson and Jose Becerra, were accused of virtually identical offenses.
Truong denied talking with anyone about what he should write in his report and said any inconsistencies or errors were due to lack of experience. Becerra said he didn’t intentionally leave out information or lie in his report, but felt that there were ways to deal with Alvarez other than a physical takedown.
Donaldson, however, told investigators that the use of force was appropriate. Donaldson said Hauscarriague’s response was reasonable because he didn’t intend to hurt Alvarez but he acknowledged that his colleague wasn’t trying to prevent Alvarez’s escape or overcome his resistance, documents show.
Hospital Police Officer Terence McCullough, who is listed as the arresting officer on Alvarez’s jail booking form, told investigators that he reviewed Donaldson’s initial report on the use of force and there was insufficient evidence to support Hauscarriague’s use of force. He said he believed that “they may have jumped on (Alvarez) without good reason,” records show.
McCullough said it was common for detectives to give officers advice so that they could write better reports. He also said that he was told by his supervising sergeant: “We are looking to make an arrest.”
McCullough questioned the use of force and told investigators that Alvarez was 80 feet away from staff and there was no imminent threat, which is defined as 21 feet away or less. He said he did not intentionally arrest Alvarez on false premises and denied that the arrest was expedited because the police chief’s son was injured, records show.
“Nobody squeezed me to do anything special because it was the Chief’s kid,” McCullough said.
Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley declined to press charges against the officers. She wrote in a statement that the office declines to file charges “when the evidence is insufficient to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury.”
Alvarez was jailed from March to October after the DA’s Office charged him with obstructing or resisting an officer, and injuring and committing battery on an officer, court records show. Those charges were dismissed shortly after Alvarez’s public defender filed a motion to get access to the records of any serious offenses that the involved officers may have committed.
DA’s Office spokesperson Paul Gero said he could not elaborate on the reasons for the dismissal because the prosecutor who handled the case no longer works there, but noted it was dismissed “in the interest of justice,” meaning the prosecutor likely felt that the case couldn’t be proved beyond a reasonable doubt.
Napa County denied a request from the Register for internal records related to the incident. It claimed the public interest in disclosure didn’t outweigh the interest in keeping the information private, and cited exemptions in the state’s public records law that allow agencies to withhold investigatory records, privileged information, and drafts or memos that aren’t usually kept in the course of day-to-day affairs.
While the officer’s weren’t charged and didn’t end up being fired, as recommended by investigators, Hauscarriague, Becerra, Truong and Donaldson were required to take classes on arrest and control, use of force, report writing and tactical communication, records show.
“It was determined you did not follow policy in several areas,” a letter to the officers said.