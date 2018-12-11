A Napa State Hospital patient was arrested Friday morning after attacking another patient on Thanksgiving, according to court records.
A spokesman for the Department of State Hospitals would not elaborate on the victim's injuries, but said the victim was treated at the state hospital. The patient would have been sent to an off-campus hospital had the person suffered major injuries, spokesman Ralph Montano said.
Christopher Martin Curtis, 35, is accused of attacking a fellow patient with a "sharp metal stabbing instrument," according to a court filing from the Napa County District Attorney's Office.
It's unclear why Curtis was arrested weeks after the attack, but the police report on the incident was filed on Dec. 7, the day of Curtis' arrest.
Curtis was charged with two felonies related to assault with a deadly weapon and committing an assault likely to seriously hurt someone, county records show. The District Attorney also filed two allegations, accusing Curtis of seriously injuring someone while committing a felony.
He remained in jail custody as of Tuesday afternoon. Bail was set at $250,000, records show.