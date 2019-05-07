Two Napa State Hospital patients were arrested last week in connection with separate incidents, court records show.
Shane Michael England, 32, was charged with assault by means likely to seriously hurt someone in April and was arrested last Wednesday, court and jail records show.
He hit a staff member once on the left side of her head, near her ear, according to a report on the incident. She collapsed and was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, where it was determined that she suffered multiple bruises, according to the report.
England remained in Napa County jail as of noon Tuesday, jail records show.
Paul Steven Rader, 57, was charged with assault to commit mayhem in January and arrested on Thursday, according to court and jail records.
Rader jumped on top of another patient and tried to blind him by placing his fingers into and behind the man's eyes to remove them from their sockets, according to a report of the incident. The man was taken to the Queen of the Valley's emergency room and Napa Eye Care Center, where it was determined that he suffered a half-centimeter abrasion to his left eye, according to the incident report.
Napa County jail records show he was released about a half-hour after he was booked. A spokesman for the State Hospitals Department said privacy laws prohibit the agency from confirming or denying whether a person has ever been a patient there.